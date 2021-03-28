The Filibuster: Should It Stay Or Should It Go?

If the filibuster continues to delay Senate movement on key legislation, President Biden says he is open to making significant changes to the controversial parliamentary procedure, which has often been used to block the advancement of civil rights measures.

How does the filibuster work? How often is it used and why? What's the strategy? What are the broader implications?

What is the history of filibuster? How is it connected to the nation’s racial past and present?

How does each political party feel about the filibuster and certain changes that have been proposed? By what mechanism would such changes happen?

Guests:



Cal Jillson , professor of political science at Southern Methodist University

, professor of political science at Southern Methodist University Sarah Binder, professor of political science at George Washington University and senior fellow in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution

*This interview was recorded on Monday, March 29.