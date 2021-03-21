A Love Letter To The Lone Star State Both Lost And Found, Past And Present

Selected Essays from the Lone Star State By Rick Bass

MONDAY on "The Source" — In his newest book, Rick Bass tells tales of Texas from Galveston Bay to the Hill Country. His literary tour of Texas is a love letter to the Lone Star State, through the eyes of a journalist and environmentalist.

Guest: Rick Bass, writer and environmental activist, his latest release is "Fortunate Son: Selected Essays from the Lone Star State"

*This interview was recorded on Monday, March 22.