Economic Downturn Driven By COVID-19 Has Made It Harder For Families To Pay Off Debt

During the COVID-related economic downturn, many families have had trouble making payments on the mortgage, auto loans, credit cards, student loans and other debt. Lenders say they understand the hardship and have accommodation programs to help you.

But what’s really happening? How has debt collection changed during the public health crisis?

What pandemic protections currently exist for consumers and could they remain in place in its wake?

Debt collection cases are the most common civil court cases today. Is the process open, fair and transparent in Texas?

What could be done to modernize and improve the civil court system and how it handles debt collection cases?

Guests:



Erika Rickard , director for Pew’s Civil Legal System Modernization project

, director for Pew’s Civil Legal System Modernization project Amy Clark, consumer rights attorney and manager of the Texas RioGrande Legal Aid Consumer Protection Team

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview was recorded on Thursday, March 18.