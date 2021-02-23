City Arts Department Works To Support Pandemic-Affected Creatives In San Antonio. Is It Enough?

Creative communities were hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis in San Antonio and beyond. The pandemic and its economic fallout continue to jeopardize the livelihoods of artists, cultural institutions and arts organizations.

City Council approved changes to the Department of Arts and Cultures funding program for the next three years. The city's "Get Creative" program offers grants for arts and cultural organizations. But what exactly is the funding format?

In what ways did the City stepped up to help San Antonio creatives during the pandemic? What grants and relief funding have been offered, and are resources still available? Who qualifies? How can individual artists request help?

Is there enough assistance to go around? What's being done to ensure an equitable distribution?

How can residents support the San Antonio arts community during the pandemic? What partnerships and opportunities are available? What more is in the works?

Debbie Racca-Sittre , executive director of the City of San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture

*This interview was recorded on Wednesday, February 24.