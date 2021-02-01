The U.S. Is Different In Wake of Trump's Presidency. What Is His Legacy And What Will He Do Next?

Americans were more divided on Donald Trump as an incoming president than any other U.S. Commander in Chief for three decades prior. During his administration, Americans became even more polarized by Trump's personality and politics.

How did the four years of Donald Trump's leadership impact the United States? How did he spend his final days in office? How will his administration be remembered?

What's next for the former president legally, financially and politically, now that he's returned to civilian life?

Guest: Ilya Marritz, senior reporter at WNYC and co-host of the "Trump Inc." podcast from WNYC + ProPublica

*This interview was recorded on Tuesday, February 2.