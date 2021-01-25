What's On The Agenda For Biden's 'Climate Administration'?

TUESDAY on "The Source" — Newly inaugurated U.S. President Joe Biden has promised to spend $2 trillion over the next four years to bring down fossil fuel emissions and convert the nation to clean energy.

Biden is already moving quickly with his plans to establish a "climate administration." What are its top priorities? What actions have been taken so far and what more is on the agenda? What are the biggest challenges?

Earlier this year, members of Biden's climate team confessed they had underestimated the amount of "damage" done by the previous administration to limit the federal government's ability to address climate change.

After four years of regulatory rollbacks, budget cuts, program eliminations and perpetuated climate disinformation, what can be done to reestablish support for scientific consensus about the changing climate and the level of urgency with which it should be addressed?

Michael Gerrard, founder and faculty director of the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia University

Sarah Pralle, associate professor of political science and research associate at the Center for Environmental Policy and Administration at Syracuse University

Sheila Foster, Scott K. Ginsburg Professor of Urban Law and Policy at Georgetown University

