New Film Reveals Complexities Of Jazz Icon Billie Holiday Through Exclusive Interviews, Key Performances

MONDAY on "The Source" — The short, tumultuous life and lasting legacy of iconic American jazz vocalist Billie Holiday is showcased in a new documentary crafted from previously unheard interviews recorded by avid fan and journalist Lina Lipnack Kuehl, who died trying to tell her story.

Guests:

  • James Erskine, writer and director of the documentary "Billie"

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview will air on Monday, January 18.

