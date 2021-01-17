New Film Reveals Complexities Of Jazz Icon Billie Holiday Through Exclusive Interviews, Key Performances

MONDAY on "The Source" — The short, tumultuous life and lasting legacy of iconic American jazz vocalist Billie Holiday is showcased in a new documentary crafted from previously unheard interviews recorded by avid fan and journalist Lina Lipnack Kuehl, who died trying to tell her story.

James Erskine, writer and director of the documentary "Billie"

