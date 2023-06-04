Texas Matters: Voting rights and the right to strip

The Republican controlled Texas legislature is a place where disproven conspiracies about stolen elections and rampant voter fraud have taken root.

These unfounded claims are being used to bolster the argument that Texas needs stricter voter laws and new restrictions on voting, which coincidentally target demographic groups and locations which tend to vote for the Democratic Party.

In the recently wrapped-up regular legislative session, a number of voting bills were passed that target Harris County, which is the state’s most populous county and one that routinely votes blue.

If one wanted to reduce the number of democratic votes in Texas, then it would make sense to find a way to limit voting in Harris County or find a way to overturn or nullify the voting results in Houston.

Natalia Contreras, the Texas reporter for votebeat.org, has been covering the legislature as it has been zeroing in on voting and Harris County.

Let Strippers Strip

In San Antonio, strippers don’t really strip or bare it all. There is a city anti-nudity ordinance passed in 2003 and modified in 2005 after a lawsuit that has strict limits on what a dancer can show and do.

Now a San Antonio exotic dancer is looking to change that with a campaign to raise awareness about the ordinance with a website called “Let Strippers Strip.”

The organizer goes by the name “Sunny." She didn’t want to use her full name due to fear of reprisals.

She says San Antonio’s anti-nudity ordinance is bad for the city’s economy, is an infringement on her freedom of expression and believes the enforcement is a waste of police resources.

