Texas Matters: The run-up to the AG runoff

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Friday that the state bar was suing him for professional misconduct related to his lawsuit challenging the 2020 presidential election. This could lead to disbarment for the state's top lawyer.

This adds to the mounting legal problems for Republican seeking reelection.

Later this month, Texans will be voting in the primary runoff elections that would decide if Paxton will be the GOP nominee in November.

The two major political parties have yet to finalize many of their nominations for the November general election. And at the top of the ballot for both Democrats and Republicans is the race for attorney general.

The runoff is May 24, and early voting runs from May 16-20.

We hear from three of the four candidates looking to be the next attorney general of Texas.

Democrats Rochelle Garza and Joe Jaworski and Republican George P. Bush. Paxton didn’t respond to interview requests.

Who gets to vote in the runoff? There are some restrictions: If you voted in a party primary in March, you can vote only in that same party’s runoff. But if you skipped the March primary, you still can vote in either party’s runoff.

In the race for the Democratic nomination for attorney general, Garza was the top vote getter with 43% of the votes, and Jaworski followed with 20%. They are now in the May 24 runoff to finalize the nomination.

Despite having three strong challengers in the March primary, the Donald Trump endorsed Paxton, who won the most votes with 43%. Bush came in second with 23%.