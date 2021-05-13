The State Of The Pandemic

As of May 13, nearly 120 million Americans are fully vaccinated , and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance saying anyone who is fully vaccinated can take off their masks in most situations, outside and inside.

For many in the United States it can feel like the pandemic is over.

But is it?

India is experiencing a relentless COVID surge, and only 2% of its 1.3 billion people are fully vaccinated. Brazil has been submerged in a wave of infections of the P1 variant.

And even in the United States, certain populations are lagging behind when it comes to getting vaccines, putting their health and even their lives at continued risk.

In this week’s Petrie Dish we explore the uneven state of the pandemic and what can be done to get us all closer to the end of it.

