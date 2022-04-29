Fronteras: 'We have the capacity to do anything' — Maria Hinojosa reflects on overcoming imposter syndrome while pursuing her career

Amid an ongoing struggle for diversity and representation in media, award-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa has been a trailblazer in highlighting the Latino perspective.

Hinojosa has voiced Latino USA since 1993. It was a revolutionary program that brought diverse voices to public radio listeners across the country.

Hinojosa founded Futuro Media in 2010 to give these diverse voices a platform through Latino USA , and podcasts like In the Thick , and the digital news outlet Latino Rebels .

Hinojosa is also the author of the memoir “ Once I Was You ,” a book that tells the immigration story of the U.S. through her own experiences.

Texas Public Radio’s Border & Immigration Desk Producer, Sofía Sánchez, had a chance to talk with Hinojosa about how those experiences inspired her to inspire other young Latinos.

“You're going to be jumping through hoops for a lot of your life, but that's life,” she said. “I think that again, for Latinos and Latinas in particular, that we have to say, that's our MO.”

Hinojosa will deliver the Maverick Lecture on Latinos in Media at San Antonio’s Trinity University Friday, April 29. The lecture will be live-streamed here.

Listen to part 1 of the conversation with Maria Hinojosa here.