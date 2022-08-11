Book Public — Que Esperanzas: 'Sabrina & Corina' by Kali Fajardo-Anstine

This episode's story is “Sabrina & Corina" by Kali Fajardo-Anstine from the story collection of the same name.

Sabrina and Corina are cousins. They grow up very close as children. They are like sisters — best friends. In their late teens and 20s, things start to change. They begin to grow apart, and their life choices and opportunities lead them down divergent roads. We know from the very first part of the story that Sabrina is dead. She's been strangled. The violence of this tragedy is not new in the Cordova family, as we learn. Corina mourns her cousin's death, but, it seems, she's been mourning a kind of loss for a very long time.