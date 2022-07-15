© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Book Public - Que Esperanzas: 'Dulaney Girls' by Louise Marburg

Published July 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT
A reunion of the Dulaney girls' school is the setting for this story by Louise Marburg. Protagonist Loretta has not seen her old school chums since 1987.

She had studiously avoided reunions for all these years.

Once there, however, among the gathering of women whose hair was “varying hues of blonde” and who all wore royal blue, Loretta — in her chic black outfit and impressive resume — would  like to imagine that they haven't changed, that they are still who they were back in 1987.

She would like to think perhaps that only she has changed, grown up to be successful. 

Each of the women has experienced life with losses. Each has moved on. Ironically, it is Loretta who might not be perceived as most likely to succeed. 

