Noah Slavin

  • MC2
    Summer Night City: MC² & The S.O.U.L.
    LQ & Smeazy combine mastery of lyrical Hip Hop and Soul Music to form the sound of MC². Both prior military members, the duo got it's start in Washington, DC and now reside in San Antonio, TX.Alongside their 5pc Band, The S.O.U.L. (Sounds of Universal Love), they deliver a energetic, and dynamic live set. The band's diversity covers everything from traditional Boom Bap, to Neo-Soul, Trap-Soul, Jazz, Blues, and R&B.
  • BexarBrass
    Summer Night City: BexarBrass
    A big-band brass ensemble that brings the sounds of San Antonio, TX blended with New Orleans Jazz, Funk, and Rock. The band performed at Legacy Park downtown San Antonio on June 2nd, 2022.