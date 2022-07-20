Noah Slavin

LQ & Smeazy combine mastery of lyrical Hip Hop and Soul Music to form the sound of MC². Both prior military members, the duo got it's start in Washington, DC and now reside in San Antonio, TX.Alongside their 5pc Band, The S.O.U.L. (Sounds of Universal Love), they deliver a energetic, and dynamic live set. The band's diversity covers everything from traditional Boom Bap, to Neo-Soul, Trap-Soul, Jazz, Blues, and R&B.