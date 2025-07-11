More than $30 million in donations raised one week after devastating floods

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

In the week since deadly floods ravaged Texas, more than $30 million for relief has been raised, and more donations from around the world continue to pour in.

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country established the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund on July 4 in response to the devastating event.

More than100,000 individual donations have been made to the fund online, by mail, by phone, and in-person. Two brands born in Kerrville, HEB and James Avery, are among many others that have shown support.

The foundation announced Friday it has begun dispersing $5 million in initial grants to 20 local nonprofit organizations doing work on the ground.

That funding will be distributed in four ways: direct support to individuals and families, emergency cash grants for businesses, supplies for first responder agencies, and funds for crisis response efforts.

"This is a moment of collective grief, but as someone who is a part of the philanthropic response, I can tell you, it is also a moment of extraordinary love," said Austin Dickson, the foundation's CEO.

The Kerrville Kroc Center, run by the Salvation Army, is one of the nonprofits receiving a grant to give direct financial assistance to families.

The Salvation Army's Phil Swyers said the office has already distributed gift cards, clean up kits, and other supplies to people in need.

"We plan to provide ongoing and immediate relief assistance on behalf of those donors ... not only in the short term — starting on day one in the parking lot after a call at 6:30 in the morning — but to be here up to two years or until the need has been taken care of," he said.

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country said while $30 million is an incredible amount raised, much more is still needed.

The foundation anticipates a second phase of funds to be distributed for cleanup efforts and a third phase for repair.

"We also see a rebuilding phase to bring back Hunt and to bring back these camps and to bring back Kerrville to what we need it to be, and then long term recovery after that," Dickson explained.