Texas falls 28-14 to Ohio State, capping one of the best seasons in years

The Texas Longhorns came up short again in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, falling to The Ohio State University Buckeyes.

The Longhorns had a chance to tie the game late in the fourth quarter before a fumble recovery and touchdown for Ohio State put the game out of reach for good.

It's the second straight year the Longhorns qualified for the College Football Playoff and their second consecutive loss in the semifinal round.

This time around, they did it as members of the Southeastern Conference. Head coach Steve Sarkisian led his team to an 11-2 regular season record during their first year of SEC competition. Both losses came against Georgia, once at home and again in last month's SEC championship game.

Still the team qualified for this year's expanded college football playoff field and defeated the Clemson Tigers in the first round. Texas escaped the second round in their Peach Bowl tussle against the Arizona State Sun Devils with an overtime victory.

The Longhorns played from behind for the majority of their Cotton Bowl matchup against Ohio State and ultimately couldn't do enough to outmatch the Buckeyes.

Texas won’t have to wait very long for a shot at redemption since these two programs will open their 2025 regular seasons this August against one another.

The biggest change coming for year five of Coach Sarkisian’s tenure at Texas will be a change at quarterback. The highly anticipated passing of the torch is expected to go to Arch Manning in his sophomore season on the Forty Acres.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers told ESPN in an interview that aired before the game that this would be his final collegiate game.

