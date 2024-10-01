Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and U.S. Rep. Greg Casar fire up Democrats for the Harris-Walz ticket

Hundreds of progressive San Antonians packed the Paper Tiger music hall on Monday night to see Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. San Antonio was part of his multi-day visit to Texas as he campaigns for Kamala Harris.

Sanders told the crowd that many Texas Republicans paint him as a "far left radical." But he said the progressive agenda is in line with how many people feel.

"In fact," he added, "it is an agenda supported by the majority of the American people."

The 83-year-old Independent senator, who describes himself as a Democratic socialist, talked about raising the minimum wage, building more affordable housing, Medicare for all, protecting reproductive rights, addressing climate change, and overturning the Supreme Court's 2010 Citizens United decision that allowed for unlimited money in politics.

"Let me tell you a little bit about the so-called far left agenda," he said. "It understands that our goal is to create an economy and a nation that works for all of us — not just wealthy campaign contributors."

He blasted former president Donald Trump for his stances on abortion and climate change. "We cannot maintain our democratic foundation when we have a former president who encouraged an insurrection to overthrow the results of the last election," he added.

Sanders acknowledged that many are disillusioned with politics and that many progressives are disillusioned with the Democratic Party. He admitted disagreeing with the Biden administration and Harris over the war in Gaza. But he said they shouldn't let that disillusionment guide them if they want to prevent Trump from being in the White House again.

"We do not have the right to sulk and despair and give up. That is what they want us to do," he said. "What we have got to do is go out and get our friends to the polls. If Kamala Harris wins Texas, and I think she has a chance to win Texas, if she wins Texas, game over. She's the next president of the United States."

Sanders appeared with Congressman Greg Casar, who told the crowd that the country is at a fork in the road, and Texas is right in the middle of it. The rally was part of their "Our Fight, Our Future" campaign throughout the 1-35 corridor to register voters and support progressives in elections across the state.

The deadline to register to vote in Texas is Oct. 7.