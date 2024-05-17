More than 700,000 across Houston still without power after deadly Thursday evening storms

The National Weather Service recorded wind speeds up to 70-75 mph during the deadly storms that battered the Houston area on Thursday evening, senior meteorologist Josh Lichter said.

Officials will have a better idea on specific numbers of the storm system that came crashing through the city after surveying the area on Friday. Tornadoes were suspected to have touched down in the Cypress area and also in Waller County to the northwest, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Janice Maldonado, who said no tornadoes had been confirmed as of 9 a.m. Friday.

At least four people died Thursday as a result of the severe weather, according to the City of Houston.

I’m over in the Cypress area assessing the damage of yesterday’s storm, which @houmayor said carried winds comparable to Hurricane Ike.



There’s major tree damage in northwest Houston. Roads have been cleared to allow traffic through. @HoustonPubMedia pic.twitter.com/NN6rrc15QE — Colleen DeGuzman (@acolleendg) May 17, 2024

“It roughly started in and around the Cypress area,” Lichter said. “Those speeds, again based on the radar, increased as we headed into the Houston area, especially the downtown area where we had a lot of the windows blown out on some of the skyscrapers. Those winds continued up to the west end of Galveston Bay, and that’s where we had another one of those 74 mile-per-hour wind gusts measured by one of the stations over there.”

Tom Perumean / Houston Public Media Wells Fargo Plaza, a skyscraper in downtown Houston, had windows blown by out by the storms that blew through on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Thousands still without power

More than 700,000 people were still without power around Houston on Friday morning, according to CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint crews were working to assess damage and make repairs, but urged customers to be prepared for extended weather-related outages and delays in their outage notifications.

In Cypress, transmission lines came crashing down during the gusts of extreme wind that push through Thursday evening near West and Fry roads.

School closures

Dozens of school districts will not hold classes on Friday as officials plan to assess damage caused by Thursday evening storms that left windows shattered and trees in roadways.

“The initial indications are that we had fallen trees cause two of the fatalities," Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said Thursday night. "One was a crane accident as well that was blown over by the wave of the strong winds. So right now, the Houston Police Department is on the scene, doing their investigations so we won't know the exact cause of death but that's what the indications are right now."

Jack Williams / Houston Public Media Pictured is a fallen tree in downtown Houston on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Houston, Cy-Fair, Spring Branch, Conroe, Sheldon, Crosby, Cleveland, Klein, Shepherd, Spring, Hempstead, Aldine and Galena Park Independent School Districts are among those that will be closed Friday.

Most state district courts in Harris County also will be closed Friday, and jury service was cancelled.

Shattered glass sprawled across some downtown streets after storms and heavy winds blew through the area. Downed trees extended across streets in northwest Houston and Montrose.

Tom Perumean / Houston Public Media A stop sign at the intersection of Lamar and Brazos streets in downtown Houston was blown down by strong winds on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

METRO services, express lanes impacted

The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO), the region’s public transit provider, is reducing and modifying its services on Friday in response to Thursday night’s storm.

Jack Williams / Houston Public Media There were fallen trees in downtown Houston on Friday, May 17, 2024.

All park & ride services are suspended until further notice, METRO announced Friday morning. Delays also should be expected for buses as well as METROLift and the transit authority’s curb2curb service, along with reduced frequency and bus shuttle service for the Green, Purple and Red METRORail lines.

Additionally, the high-occupancy vehicle and express lanes will be closed on Interstate 45, I-69/U.S. 59 and U.S. 290.

This is a developing story.

