Effects of cold front won't be felt right away in San Antonio

A cold front could trigger some severe weather for the Hill Country Thursday night, but its impact on San Antonio will mainly be in the form of slightly lower humidities and temperatures and possibly some showers.

The National Weather Service said the greatest risk of severe weather, which could include tornadoes, gusty winds, and hail, was before 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The weather service added that the worst of the weather could be seen north of a Fredericksburg to San Marcos to La Grange line.

After days of 100 degree or more heat indices and smoky haze in San Antonio, residents can at least enjoy slightly cooler temperatures and humidities.

Highs in the 80s are expected between Friday and Monday.

Humidities will drop from the 80 percentiles into the 60 percentiles through the early part of the weekend before rising again.

Sunrise temperatures will be around 70 from Saturday through Tuesday morning.

The best rain chances appear to be on Sunday and Monday. At least half the region, including San Antonio, is expected to see some rain those days.