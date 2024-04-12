18-wheeler driven into Texas DPS office in Brenham results in 'multiple serious injuries'

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said there were “multiple serious injuries” Friday after someone drove a commercial vehicle into its office in Brenham, which is about 75 miles northwest of Houston. Officials confirmed via X that a suspect has been arrested.

The 18-wheeler that crashed into the building was stolen, according to Houston television station ABC13, which cited DPS officials. The station also reported the collision caused more than a dozen injuries, with three people having been flown to a hospital in critical condition.

Brenham radio station KWHI, citing the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, reported that the 18-wheeler was stolen in nearby Chappell Hill and that its driver intentionally crashed into the DPS office over the recent denial of a commercial driver’s license application. The driver was being pursued by local authorities at the time of the crash and was arrested immediately thereafter, the radio station reported.

The DPS office for the Southeast Texas region wrote early afternoon in a post on X that “there is no further threat to the community.”

A DPS spokesperson reached by text message Friday did not immediately confirm the reports about the 18-wheeler being stolen.

“Please stay clear of the area as investigators and medical personnel respond to the area,” DPS’ Southeast Region office wrote on X.

This is a developing story.

