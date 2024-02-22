Cellphone service is down for many customers nationwide

A cellular service outage has struck customers across the United States, making it difficult for some to make emergency calls.

If you don't have service and need to make a call to 911, you may need to use a landline or Wi-Fi calling, local first responder agencies say. Cellphone customers who have an "SOS" signal should still be able to call 911.

The outage is mostly contained to AT&T customers, CNN reports, but T-Mobile and Verizon customers are also experiencing a less widespread outage.



