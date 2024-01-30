Weather system expected to push in from the west this weekend, dropping more beneficial rain

"Chamber of commerce weather" will prevail in San Antonio most of this work week, but a weather system that will dump heavy rain on the western U.S. and be a mountain snowmaker is headed this way.

Highs will dance around 70 all week in San Antonio before the jet stream splits in two to bring rain from the same system into the southern U.S.

Rain could start the fall as early as Friday afternoon in the San Antonio area, but the main impact will be seen Friday night into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The potential for stronger storms could also not be ruled out, forecasters said.

As of Tuesday, the heaviest rain was expected to fall to the east of San Antonio. Exact rainfall amounts are still to be determined. The rain will move out of the area quickly with precipitation chances gone by midday Saturday.

The disturbance will have little impact on temperatures. Weekend highs will be near 70 under sunny skies. Saturday will be breezy at times. Gusty winds will persist for much of Sunday. Chilly sunrise temperatures continue to prevail for the entire week.

Rains last week have now raised the aquifer six feet so far, however, it remains in territory still requiring water restrictions.

San Antonio's last average freeze date is usually around March 1 but long-term forecasts for February so far remain frost free.

Gardners should wait for the traditional average freeze date to be well-passed before considering new additions to their landscape.