A hard freeze in San Antonio marks start of a rainy week

A hard freeze is expected to start the weekend and beneficial rains are looking likely for next week, according to the National Weather Service.

A cold front pushed through San Antonio early Friday morning, packing gusty winds.

Temperatures will fall into the 20's for several hours before dawn Saturday in San Antonio, creating a hard freeze. Wind chills will be even lower. But that should be the last of freezing temperatures for at least several days.

Mature in-ground shrubs should be okay, but other plants, like those in containers, should be moved indoors if possible.

Outdoor faucets and plumbing will also need protection from the hard freeze.

Weekend highs will be in the 40s on Saturday and the 50s on Sunday.

Most of the city can expect rain by Sunday night. In the Hill Country, where freezing temperatures exists, that rain could become freezing rain.

Forecasters said weather patterns will continue to create strong to moderate rain chances through at least Wednesday.

Some computer models indicate San Antonio could see at least two inches of rain along and east of I-35 by midweek.

Highs in the 50s and 60s are expected for next week.