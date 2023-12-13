City missing a foot of rainfall this year, but some drought relief arrives this week

The rain gauge at San Antonio International Airport has recorded 12.3 inches less rain in 2023 compared to the year-to-date average.

But weather patterns from New Mexico and the Gulf of Mexico will help generate moisture over the San Antonio area on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service reported some areas could receive as much as quarter-of-an inch rain as strong rain chances linger through Wednesday afternoon.

An even better chance for rain ends the week. Forecasters said a Pacific cold front will push through the area on Friday but may trigger some showers as early as Thursday night.

The best rain chances will be during the day Friday, however, and rainfall amounts could reach an inch in northern sections of South Central Texas, but most of the area is expected to receive about half an inch.

The weather service reports the rain and clouds will keep temperatures on the mild to chilly side for the rest of the work week. Highs will be just below or just above 60. Lows will be just below or just above 50.

Weekend highs will also be in the 60's and lows will be the 40's, but the sky should be mostly clear. The Hill Country will see temperatures in the 30's this weekend.

The cold air mass is expected to stick around in San Antonio through Tuesday.