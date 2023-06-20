© 2023 Texas Public Radio
KTPR 89.9 - Stanton is currently off air. Engineers are working on the issue and will restore signal shortly. Internet stream is unaffected.
ERCOT asks Texans to voluntarily conserve power as heatwave grips state

Houston Public Media News 88.7 | By HPM Staff
Published June 20, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT
FILE PHOTO: Power lines are seen during a heat wave with expected temperatures of 102 F (39 C) in Dallas, Texas, U.S. June 12, 2022. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber/File Photo
SHELBY TAUBER/REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Power lines are seen during a heat wave with expected temperatures of 102 F (39 C) in Dallas, Texas, U.S. June 12, 2022. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber/File Photo

Texans are being asked to voluntarily conserve power on Tuesday afternoon as the state's power grid operator works to ensure there's no stress on the system.

ERCOT issued a voluntary conservation notice Tuesday morning asking for people to reduce their electricity usage from 4 – 8 p.m. because of "extreme heat & forecasted record demand."

It's all part of an effort to keep the lights and air conditioning on during a heatwave gripping most of the state. But the grid operator says it is not in emergency operations.

"Texans are asked to voluntarily reduce electric use, if safe to do so," ERCOT said.

Meteorologists expect the heat index in Houston to be above 110 degrees and the actual temperature to be at or hit 100 degrees.
