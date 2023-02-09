© 2023 Texas Public Radio
News

Uvalde CISD officers let go by district, no one left to investigate

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro,
Camille Phillips
Published February 9, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST
FILE PHOTO: Uvalde residents react after release of video of school shooting, in Uvalde
Kaylee Greenlee Beal
/
Reuters
Privacy barriers and bike racks maintain a perimeter at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School, after a video was released showing the May shooting inside the school in Uvalde on July 13, 2022.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District quietly parted ways with the five district police officers who were present at Robb Elementary on the day 19 students and two teachers were killed.

UCISD announced last year it would work with JPPI Investigations to conduct an internal review of the police district response.

The district said earlier this week it would no longer continue with the review and would instead work with the findings of four different investigations.

Former superintendent Hal Harrell suspended the district police force last October following continued protests from victims' families.

Interim superintendent Gary Patterson is slowly rebuilding the force and hired Josh Gutierrez to take over the interim position of district police chief. He replaced the embattled former chief, Pete Arredondo, who was fired in August.

The five district officers were among the 376 law enforcement agents who responded to the scene on May 24 and waited more than 77 minutes to confront the gunman.

The district's announcement that the officers had been let go was first reported by the Uvalde Leader News and confirmed by the San Antonio Express-News.

Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
Camille Phillips
Camille Phillips can be reached at camille@tpr.org, on Instagram at camille.m.phillips and on Twitter at @cmpcamille.
