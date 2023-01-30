Significant ice expected across Hill Country this week with San Antonio at slighter risk

The National Weather Service reports significant ice accumulations are expected through Wednesday across the Hill Country, including the New Braunfels and Austin metro areas.

Forecasters said ice accumulations of half an inch are possible in that area through Wednesday. Around a tenth of an inch is possible in San Antonio during the same timeframe.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued across the Hill Country, north and northwest of San Antonio, meaning icing will occur. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for San Antonio, meaning residents should keep an eye on the forecast should the freezing precipitation line shift farther to the south.

Forecasters said there could be power outages in the Hill Country and San Antonio due to power lines that collapse from the weight of ice or iced tree limbs falling on power lines.

The temperature is expected to remain just above freezing in San Antonio, day and night, through Wednesday.

Total precipitation is expected to be around a third-of-an inch in San Antonio through Wednesday. San Antonio's best chance for light rain is from Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

A warming trend begins on Thursday as showers quickly taper off. Highs on Thursday through Saturday will be just above or just below 60, while lows will be just above or just below 40.

The sky will be mostly clear to end the week.

