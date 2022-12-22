Spurs legends nominated for Basketball Hall of Fame

San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich and former Spurs point guard Tony Parker were selected Wednesday as nominees for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, class of 2023.

Joining the eligible nominees are former Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon.

Hammon now coaches the 2022 WNBA champs, the Las Vegas Aces.

Former Dallas Maverick Dirk Nowitzki is also named.

Finalists from the North American and Women’s committee for the Class of 2023 will be announced on Friday, Feb. 17, at 4:30 p.m. CST in Salt Lake City, Utah, during NBA All-Star Weekend, according to a news release.

The entire Class of 2023, including those selected by the direct-elect committees, will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in Houston on Saturday, April 1, in a nationally televised broadcast at 10:00 a.m. CST.

Enshrinement weekend will begin at the Mohegan Sun on Friday, Aug. 11, with the Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala, followed by the Enshrinement ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the historic Springfield, Massachusetts, historic Symphony Hall.