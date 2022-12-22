© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Spurs legends nominated for Basketball Hall of Fame

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published December 22, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST
NBA: Utah Jazz at San Antonio Spurs
Scott Wachter
/
USA TODAY Sports
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is surrounded by players after becoming the winningest coach in NBA history after the game against the Utah Jazz at AT&T Center in March 2022.

San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich and former Spurs point guard Tony Parker were selected Wednesday as nominees for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, class of 2023.

Joining the eligible nominees are former Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon.

Hammon now coaches the 2022 WNBA champs, the Las Vegas Aces.

Former Dallas Maverick Dirk Nowitzki is also named.

Finalists from the North American and Women’s committee for the Class of 2023 will be announced on Friday, Feb. 17, at 4:30 p.m. CST in Salt Lake City, Utah, during NBA All-Star Weekend, according to a news release.

The entire Class of 2023, including those selected by the direct-elect committees, will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in Houston on Saturday, April 1, in a nationally televised broadcast at 10:00 a.m. CST.

Enshrinement weekend will begin at the Mohegan Sun on Friday, Aug. 11, with the Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala, followed by the Enshrinement ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the historic Springfield, Massachusetts, historic Symphony Hall.

Brian Kirkpatrick
