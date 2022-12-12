UT men's basketball coach arrested on domestic assault charge

UT men's basketball head coach Chris Beard was arrested Monday morning on a third-degree felony charge.

Austin Police got a disturbance call around midnight from Beard's Tarrytown neighborhood. He was arrested and booked around 4 a.m. on a charge of assault on a household member impeding breath circulation — in other words, strangulation.

He was later released on bond from Travis County Jail. Under the terms of his release, he must stay 200 yards away from his house and the alleged victim.

If convicted, the 49-year-old could face up to 10 years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

In a statement, UT's athletics department said it is "aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard," and "continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process.”

This is a developing story.

