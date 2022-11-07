Election Day will be muggy but mostly dry before cold air arrives

There is a very light chance of showers after 3 p.m. on Election Day. Otherwise, voters need only to prepare for warm and muggy conditions.

A cold front that pushed through over the Gulf of Mexico slid back to the north, triggering some showers as it back tracked back over South Texas.

The humidity on Tuesday will be around 90% during the morning hours, and will improve after 1 p.m., dipping to above 60% at dark.

A strong cold front from the western U.S. this weekend will restore fall temperatures to the area.

Early morning lows on Saturday are expected to be in the upper 30s across the Hill County and mid to upper 40s across the rest of the area.

The high on Saturday is expected to have a hard time crawling out of the 50s. Unfortunately, the cold front will be pass by as a dry one.

Some rain on Monday morning did little to relieve extreme drought conditions in the region.

A trace to a tenth of an inch was reported in some isolated spots of Bexar County, but most residents did not receive a drop.

The city's rainfall deficit for 2020 continues to inch up at the San Antonio International Airport. As of 6 a.m. on Monday, annual rainfall was recorded as nearly 20 inches below normal for the year.

Little more than inches of rain have fallen on the airport during the first 10 months of the year.