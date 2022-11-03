Spurs and Josh Primo sued by former team performance therapist

A lawsuit was filed Thursday morning against the San Antonio Spurs and former player Josh Primo.

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee said the lawsuit was filed in Bexar County on behalf of former Spurs team performance therapist Dr. Hillary Cauthen.

The suit alleges the Spurs organization ignored Primo’s conduct and instead ousted Cauthen.

“Ultimately what they told Dr. Cauthen instead of doing something with the player, what they did instead was tell her to quote, sit it out,” said Buzbee at the news conference held in Houston.

Cauthen says she tried to come up with possible solutions.

“I spoke up, I asked for help, I gave options. My voice and my feelings, my actionable items were silenced,” she said.

Cauthen says 19 year-old Primo exposed himself during one of their first sessions. The alleged incidents took place beginning in 2021.

Primo was released by the Spurs last week. In a statement, his lawyer denied the allegations took place.

The Spurs made the abrupt announcement not too long after picking up a $4.3 million option on Primo's contract.

Primo was one of the top picks in the 2021 NBA draft and was considered one of the NBA's rising stars.

Primo is now a free agent after being released from the Spurs.