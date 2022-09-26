First real cold front of the season to create perfect evening patio weather this week

San Antonians and Hill County residents can expect near normal daytime highs this week and much lower humidity after a weak cold front pushed through before sunrise on Monday.

Daytime highs this week will remain in the lower 90s or upper 80s and nighttime and early morning lows this week will be in the mid to lower 60s.

Some of the lowest spots of the Hill Country could see wakeup temperatures in the 40s this week.

Unfortunately, the cold front will not trigger any showers for a parched region. Little more than eight inches of rain have fallen on the city all year — 16 inches below normal for a year.

Forecasters said there will be no rain relief for Texas from Hurricane Ian. Troughs across the Ohio Valley into the mid-Atlantic region will help to lift Hurricane Ian northward into Florida.

This weekend into early next week will see the ridge flatten across South Central Texas with an upper level trough advancing through the northern plains.

The light east-northeasterly surface winds will help to maintain a dry air mass across the area into the

upcoming weekend. The National Weather Service explained that afternoon highs trend seasonably warm but less humid, while cooler conditions will prevail at night.

Portions of the Hill Country and low-lying drainage locations could see morning lows dip into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees during Friday and Saturday morning.