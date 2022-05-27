San Antonio group asks public for donations for Uvalde families before caravan leaves on Sunday

A group of influencers known as Good Vibe Tribe_SA on Instagram is organizing donations to take to Uvalde to help first responders and families who lost loved ones in Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

On Sunday, May 29, at 10:00 a.m., influencers and content creators will leave San Antonio in a caravan with donations to bring to family members struggling to make sense of the tragedy that unfolded this week in Uvalde.

Three local influencers and small business owners, Natasha Gonzalez aka Norteno210 , Marisa aka Meximoments , and Angel Santiago aka moved2alamocity created Good Vibe Tribe — a group dedicated to promoting local businesses.

Angel Santiago came up with the idea of inviting local content creators to ride in a caravan to Uvalde.

Natasha Gonzalez is the owner of Mira Medals LLC and Military City Air . She explained her motivation for helping out.

“I've had people reach out to me, you know, like, 'oh, you're such a good person. You have such a good heart.' I appreciate that. I feel like it's just, like a human thing to do. When things get really bad or when things like this happen, especially when children are involved, how do you not want to help? How do you not want to give back?” Gonzalez said.

So far, 23 people have signed up to attend the trip to Uvalde to help out. This does not include San Antonio small businesses that have joined in to be donation stations throughout San Antonio.

The group will take donations to Uvalde to give to the hospitals, law enforcement, healthcare workers, and funeral homes that are providing free services, and the families that are trying to deal with the aftermath of the situation.

The group is also partnering with some of the local Uvalde restaurants to give meals to the parents.

The Uvalde restaurants that will be partnering up with Good Vibe Tribe are Ofelia’s Mexican Restaurant, Los Alamos Mexican Restaurant, Carlito’s Way, El Herradero de Jalisco, Evett’s Bar-B-Que, The Local Six, The Open Range Bakery. Broadway 830 and The Hanger.

Good Vibe Tribe said to reach out to them on Instagram @Good Vibe Tribe_SA by Saturday night to join them in comforting the families and Uvalde.

Donation stations in San Antonio are at @archiescoffeelounge on Huebner Rd., @lumpiasrollin on Babcock Rd., @eddiestacohouses on Thousand Oaks, and @medinarivercoffeeroasters on West Ave.

“Stop by any of the locations between now and Saturday night to drop off toys, flowers or gift cards for families to use. Check the times of each business,” The Good Vibe Tribe_SA said in a post on Instagram.