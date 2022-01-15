© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Police evacuate residents in Colleyville, Texas, during SWAT operation near synagogue

KERA | By Syeda Hasan
Published January 15, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST
police_car.jpg

Police in Colleyville, Texas, are asking residents to continue avoiding the area near the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road, the address of the Congregation Beth Israel, as a SWAT situation continues.

Police said they were "conducting SWAT operations" near the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road just after 11:30 Saturday morning.

A Shabbat service was scheduled at the Congregation Beth Israel at 10 a.m. A Facebook live stream of the service ended just before 2 p.m.

Colleyville Police Sergeant Dara Nelson told the Dallas Morning News negotiators have made contact with a potential suspect in the building, and no injuries have been reported.

Officials were evacuating nearby residents and have asked others to avoid the surrounding area.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KERA. To see more, visit KERA.

Tags

NewsTop Stories
Syeda Hasan
Syeda Hasan is KUT's development and affordability reporter. She previously worked as a reporter at Houston Public Media covering county government, immigrant and refugee communities, homelessness and the Sandra Bland case. Her work has been heard nationally on public radio shows such as Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Marketplace.
See stories by Syeda Hasan