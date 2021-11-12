H-E-B donates leftover pumpkins to animal sanctuary

A post on Instagram shows a group of very happy Texas pigs chowing down on pumpkins. It happened at the SARA animal sanctuary 35 miles east of San Antonio, thanks to a local H-E-B grocery store and a church.

Tracy Frank is director and founder of the sanctuary. She said that H-E-B has been a big help in feeding animals at the sanctuary.

“LaVernia gave us a whole trailer full, and then also the Seguin location gave us some...a church in San Antonio, Jefferson Bible Church, they had one of those pumpkin patches and for the last few days they’ve been bringing out trailer loads full of huge beautiful pumpkins,” she said.

The SARA sanctuary houses around 650 animals including dogs, cats, livestock and around 300 pigs.

If you’d like to make a donation, go to their website at sarasanctuary.org