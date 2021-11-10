A 22-year-old Texas A&M student injured at Astroworld has no brain activity, family says

A 22-year-old Texas A&M student was on a ventilator Tuesday and has shown no sign of brain activity after she was injured during Friday’s Astroworld Festival, according to her family.

As reported by ABC13, Bharti Shahani attended the show with her sister, Namrata Shahani, and her cousin, Mohit Bellani. The three were separated from each other after the crowd began to surge.

“Once one person fell, people started toppling like dominos. It was like a sinkhole. People were falling on top of each other,” Bellani told the station. “There were like layers of bodies on the ground, like two people thick. We were fighting to come up to the top and breathe to stay alive.”

Bharti was brought to Houston Methodist after the concert, where is she currently “fighting for her life,” according to the her sister’s post on GoFundMe.

Her family told the station that she remains on a ventilator as of Tuesday evening, and has shown no sign of brain activity after losing oxygen several times.

“I think she lost oxygen for 10 minutes one time and seven minutes at another time,” Bellani told ABC13. “So her brain stem was swollen to like 90% almost.”

Bharati joins several others, including 9-year-old Ezra Blount, who were critically injured during Travis Scott’s performance at Astroworld Friday night.

At the beginning of his performance, the crowd surged the stage. People began to pass out and 25 people were hospitalized. Eight people died, ages 14 to 27. Those victims have since been publicly identified by local officials.

