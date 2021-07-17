Three Texas Democrats Who Broke Quorum Test Positive For Coronavirus In Washington D.C.

Three of the Texas House Democrats who broke quorum and flew to Washington D.C. have tested positive for the coronavirus.

One member tested positive on Friday evening, and two others received a positive result on Saturday morning. Only one of the three displayed any symptoms. The Democratic Caucus says the three members will isolate for 10 days. None of the three were identified. All three were vaccinated.

Nearly 60 house members left the state on Monday in order to break quorum and prevent Texas Republicans from passing controversial voting restrictions.

The state house members have spent the week meeting with various members of Congress in Washington.

Most all of the Texas Democrats are staying in the same Washington D.C. Hotel. Governor Greg Abbott threatened to arrest the members when they return.

