Three Texas Democrats Who Broke Quorum Test Positive For Coronavirus In Washington D.C.

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published July 17, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT
DC: Members of the Texas legislature hold a press conference on voting rights outside the US Capitol
Rod Lamkey
/
CNP/Sipa USA via Reuters
A group of Democratic members of the Texas House of Representatives arrive at the US Capitol for a press conference on voting rights, in Washington, DC, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. In an effort to block Republicans from enacting new voting restrictions, these Texas state House of Representatives arrived at Dulles International Airport last evening after fleeing their state in a pair of charter jets.

Three of the Texas House Democrats who broke quorum and flew to Washington D.C. have tested positive for the coronavirus.

One member tested positive on Friday evening, and two others received a positive result on Saturday morning. Only one of the three displayed any symptoms. The Democratic Caucus says the three members will isolate for 10 days. None of the three were identified. All three were vaccinated.

Nearly 60 house members left the state on Monday in order to break quorum and prevent Texas Republicans from passing controversial voting restrictions.

The state house members have spent the week meeting with various members of Congress in Washington.

Most all of the Texas Democrats are staying in the same Washington D.C. Hotel. Governor Greg Abbott threatened to arrest the members when they return.

NewsTop Storiesvote supressionCOVID-19Delta Variant
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
