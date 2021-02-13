Listen Live: Trump Impeachment Trial

Updated on Saturday at 9:50 a.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump's defense team and House impeachment managers are set to give their closing arguments on Saturday as senators prepare to deliver a verdict in the trial.

beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

The Senate began Trump's second impeachment trial on Tuesday, hinged on the charge that he incited a deadly mob to storm the U.S. Capitol last month.

The historic second trial comes just a month after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection that left five people, including a police officer, dead. Two additional police officers who responded to the scene have died by suicide since.

The House managers acting as the prosecution in the trial blamed Trump for stoking the crowd and directly endangering hundreds of lawmakers.

Trump's defense has been that his remarks ahead of the riot should be protected under the First Amendment and that the impeachment effort itself is flawed and highly partisan.

Editors note: Some of the videos shown during the trial contain profanity and violence.

This story originally published on Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET.

