Summer Night City: The Lost Project

The Lost Project are a San Antonio, TX based musical group that perform a unique Indie-Alternative-Ska blend that they’ve crafted since their inception in 2010. TLP has released three EPs, as well as their debut LP “Far From Where You Are”. They have also released music on Lost Records' Get Lost compilations; the label of which they also spearhead.
Summer Night City is made possible by TPR Music, Real Ale Brewing Company, 80/20 foundation, San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture, and the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. Support for Summer Night City comes from our friends at Pinkerton's Barbeque and Legacy Park.
Thank you to Sound City Productions and Soundcrane for all our audio and staging needs! Thank you as well to Jacob Glombowski and Miranda McCardle for the videography and photography of the performance.
Video produced by Noah Slavin and Rob Martinez.
