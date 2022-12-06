© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summer Night City: The Lost Project

Texas Public Radio | By Noah Slavin
Published December 6, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST
Lost Project
Miranda McCardle
/

The Lost Project are a San Antonio, TX based musical group that perform a unique Indie-Alternative-Ska blend that they’ve crafted since their inception in 2010. TLP has released three EPs, as well as their debut LP “Far From Where You Are”. They have also released music on Lost Records' Get Lost compilations; the label of which they also spearhead.

Summer Night City is made possible by TPR Music, Real Ale Brewing Company, 80/20 foundation, San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture, and the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. Support for Summer Night City comes from our friends at Pinkerton's Barbeque and Legacy Park.

Thank you to Sound City Productions and Soundcrane for all our audio and staging needs! Thank you as well to Jacob Glombowski and Miranda McCardle for the videography and photography of the performance.

Video produced by Noah Slavin and Rob Martinez.

DSC01235.JPG
1 of 34  — DSC01235.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01220.JPG
2 of 34  — DSC01220.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01185.JPG
3 of 34  — DSC01185.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01196.JPG
4 of 34  — DSC01196.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01221.JPG
5 of 34  — DSC01221.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01213.JPG
6 of 34  — DSC01213.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01209.JPG
7 of 34  — DSC01209.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01155.JPG
8 of 34  — DSC01155.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01150.JPG
9 of 34  — DSC01150.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01187.JPG
10 of 34  — DSC01187.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01111.JPG
11 of 34  — DSC01111.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01072.JPG
12 of 34  — DSC01072.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01023.JPG
13 of 34  — DSC01023.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01096.JPG
14 of 34  — DSC01096.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01046.JPG
15 of 34  — DSC01046.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01020.JPG
16 of 34  — DSC01020.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01043.JPG
17 of 34  — DSC01043.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00987.JPG
18 of 34  — DSC00987.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01089.JPG
19 of 34  — DSC01089.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01004.JPG
20 of 34  — DSC01004.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00968.JPG
21 of 34  — DSC00968.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00966.JPG
22 of 34  — DSC00966.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00947.JPG
23 of 34  — DSC00947.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00923.JPG
24 of 34  — DSC00923.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00964.JPG
25 of 34  — DSC00964.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00886.JPG
26 of 34  — DSC00886.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00924.JPG
27 of 34  — DSC00924.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00875.JPG
28 of 34  — DSC00875.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00969.JPG
29 of 34  — DSC00969.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00837.JPG
30 of 34  — DSC00837.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00984.JPG
31 of 34  — DSC00984.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00965.JPG
32 of 34  — DSC00965.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00836.JPG
33 of 34  — DSC00836.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00962.JPG
34 of 34  — DSC00962.JPG
Miranda McCardle

Tags
TPR MusicSummer Night City
Noah Slavin
See stories by Noah Slavin