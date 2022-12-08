© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Summer Night City: James Orchid

Texas Public Radio | By Noah Slavin
Published December 7, 2022 at 8:45 PM CST
James Orchid
Miranda McCardle
/

James Orchid is a brand new indie-alternative band from San Antonio, Texas Summer Night City is made possible by TPR Music, Real Ale Brewing Company, 80/20 foundation, San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture, and the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

Support for Summer Night City comes from our friends at Pinkerton's Barbeque and Legacy Park.

Thank you to Sound City Productions and Soundcrane for all our audio and staging needs! Thank you as well to Jacob Glombowski and Miranda McCardle for the videography and photography of the performance.

Video produced by Noah Slavin and Rob Martinez

DSC01816.JPG
1 of 10  — DSC01816.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01782.JPG
2 of 10  — DSC01782.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01833.JPG
3 of 10  — DSC01833.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01801.JPG
4 of 10  — DSC01801.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01875.JPG
5 of 10  — DSC01875.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02025.JPG
6 of 10  — DSC02025.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01951.JPG
7 of 10  — DSC01951.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01928.JPG
8 of 10  — DSC01928.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01953.JPG
9 of 10  — DSC01953.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC01952.JPG
10 of 10  — DSC01952.JPG
Miranda McCardle

