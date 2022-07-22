Summer Night City: Favorite Son

Favorite Son is an Americana/Country Rock band from San Antonio, Texas. The musical diversity of each member adds a different element to the band’s sound, resulting in something new, yet rooted in the classics. Their influences are found in alt-country, blues, jazz, and Latin music. They performed for our first in-person Summer Night City event series, live at Legacy Park in downtown San Antonio.

Summer Night City is made possible by TPR Music, Real Ale Brewing Company, 80/20 foundation, San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture, and the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

Support for Summer Night City comes from our friends at Pinkerton's Barbeque and Legacy Park.

Thank you to Sound City Productions and Soundcrane for all our audio and staging needs! Thank you as well to Abraham Orsagh and Miranda McCardle for the videography and photography of the performance.