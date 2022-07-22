© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Summer Night City: Favorite Son

Texas Public Radio | By Noah Slavin
Published July 22, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT
Fav Son
Miranda McCardle
/

Favorite Son is an Americana/Country Rock band from San Antonio, Texas. The musical diversity of each member adds a different element to the band’s sound, resulting in something new, yet rooted in the classics. Their influences are found in alt-country, blues, jazz, and Latin music. They performed for our first in-person Summer Night City event series, live at Legacy Park in downtown San Antonio.

Summer Night City is made possible by TPR Music, Real Ale Brewing Company, 80/20 foundation, San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture, and the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

Support for Summer Night City comes from our friends at Pinkerton's Barbeque and Legacy Park.

Thank you to Sound City Productions and Soundcrane for all our audio and staging needs! Thank you as well to Abraham Orsagh and Miranda McCardle for the videography and photography of the performance.

8-DSC08441.jpg
1 of 29  — 8-DSC08441.jpg
7-DSC08440.jpg
2 of 29  — 7-DSC08440.jpg
6-DSC08438.jpg
3 of 29  — 6-DSC08438.jpg
11-DSC08450.jpg
4 of 29  — 11-DSC08450.jpg
3-DSC08427.jpg
5 of 29  — 3-DSC08427.jpg
4-DSC08429.jpg
6 of 29  — 4-DSC08429.jpg
5-DSC08434.jpg
7 of 29  — 5-DSC08434.jpg
18-DSC08466.jpg
8 of 29  — 18-DSC08466.jpg
19-DSC08467.jpg
9 of 29  — 19-DSC08467.jpg
24-DSC08493.jpg
10 of 29  — 24-DSC08493.jpg
29-DSC08514.jpg
11 of 29  — 29-DSC08514.jpg
30-DSC08516.jpg
12 of 29  — 30-DSC08516.jpg
17-DSC08464.jpg
13 of 29  — 17-DSC08464.jpg
33-DSC08526.jpg
14 of 29  — 33-DSC08526.jpg
31-DSC08519.jpg
15 of 29  — 31-DSC08519.jpg
34-DSC08529.jpg
16 of 29  — 34-DSC08529.jpg
39-DSC08577.jpg
17 of 29  — 39-DSC08577.jpg
43-DSC08587.jpg
18 of 29  — 43-DSC08587.jpg
38-DSC08576.jpg
19 of 29  — 38-DSC08576.jpg
41-DSC08583.jpg
20 of 29  — 41-DSC08583.jpg
44-DSC08591.jpg
21 of 29  — 44-DSC08591.jpg
46-DSC08595.jpg
22 of 29  — 46-DSC08595.jpg
47-DSC08604.jpg
23 of 29  — 47-DSC08604.jpg
49-DSC08608.jpg
24 of 29  — 49-DSC08608.jpg
50-DSC08610.jpg
25 of 29  — 50-DSC08610.jpg
51-DSC08615.jpg
26 of 29  — 51-DSC08615.jpg
40-DSC08580.jpg
27 of 29  — 40-DSC08580.jpg
52-DSC08628.jpg
28 of 29  — 52-DSC08628.jpg
48-DSC08606.jpg
29 of 29  — 48-DSC08606.jpg

TPR MusicSummer Night City
Noah Slavin
