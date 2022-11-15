© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Summer Night City: Collective Dreams

Texas Public Radio | By Noah Slavin
Published November 15, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST
Collective Dreams
Miranda McCardle
/

Collective Dreams makes music to communicate ideas and experiences that words cannot. Each member of our band lives life deeply, fully digesting the human experience; what people hear when they listen to our music are the things that we hold most dear, that we consider the most important. Each of us has a place in the Dream. We all have things we value, goals we want to attain, ideals that we live by. It is all of us together, all of our experiences, all of our ideas, that make life what it is. Through connecting with people outside ourselves, we are able to gain perspective. Through understanding life multiple perspectives, we become more aware of who we are and what our place is in the Dream.

Summer Night City is made possible by TPR Music, Real Ale Brewing Company, 80/20 foundation, San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture, and the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

Support for Summer Night City comes from our friends at Pinkerton's Barbeque and Legacy Park.

Thank you to Sound City Productions and Soundcrane for all our audio and staging needs! Thank you as well to Abraham Orsagh and Miranda McCardle for the videography and photography of the performance.

Video produced by Noah Slavin and Rob Martinez.

DSC00414.JPG
1 of 18  — DSC00414.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00530.JPG
2 of 18  — DSC00530.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00512.JPG
3 of 18  — DSC00512.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00478.JPG
4 of 18  — DSC00478.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00425.JPG
5 of 18  — DSC00425.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00442.JPG
6 of 18  — DSC00442.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00429.JPG
7 of 18  — DSC00429.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00395.JPG
8 of 18  — DSC00395.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00356.JPG
9 of 18  — DSC00356.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00294.JPG
10 of 18  — DSC00294.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00275.JPG
11 of 18  — DSC00275.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00242.JPG
12 of 18  — DSC00242.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00228.JPG
13 of 18  — DSC00228.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00227.JPG
14 of 18  — DSC00227.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00191.JPG
15 of 18  — DSC00191.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00175.JPG
16 of 18  — DSC00175.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00112.JPG
17 of 18  — DSC00112.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC00124.JPG
18 of 18  — DSC00124.JPG
Miranda McCardle

Noah Slavin
