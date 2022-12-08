© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Summer Night City: Baldemar

Texas Public Radio | By Noah Slavin
Published December 7, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST
Baldemar
Miranda McCardle
/

Self described as “gunkpop”, Baldemar is a new brand of Indie rock with a touch of soul. From San Antonio, Texas. Summer Night City is made possible by TPR Music, Real Ale Brewing Company, 80/20 foundation, San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture, and the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

Support for Summer Night City comes from our friends at Pinkerton's Barbeque and Legacy Park. Thank you to Sound City Productions and Soundcrane for all our audio and staging needs!

Thank you as well to Abraham Orsagh and Miranda McCardle for the videography and photography of the performance. V

Video produced by Noah Slavin and Rob Martinez.

DSC02655.JPG
1 of 25  — DSC02655.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02579.JPG
2 of 25  — DSC02579.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02643.JPG
3 of 25  — DSC02643.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02477.JPG
4 of 25  — DSC02477.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02436.JPG
5 of 25  — DSC02436.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02448.JPG
6 of 25  — DSC02448.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02434.JPG
7 of 25  — DSC02434.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02306.JPG
8 of 25  — DSC02306.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02445.JPG
9 of 25  — DSC02445.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02454.JPG
10 of 25  — DSC02454.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02458.JPG
11 of 25  — DSC02458.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02452.JPG
12 of 25  — DSC02452.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02303.JPG
13 of 25  — DSC02303.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02230.JPG
14 of 25  — DSC02230.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02295.JPG
15 of 25  — DSC02295.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02282.JPG
16 of 25  — DSC02282.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02172.JPG
17 of 25  — DSC02172.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02277.JPG
18 of 25  — DSC02277.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02285.JPG
19 of 25  — DSC02285.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02209.JPG
20 of 25  — DSC02209.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02231.JPG
21 of 25  — DSC02231.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02185.JPG
22 of 25  — DSC02185.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02292.JPG
23 of 25  — DSC02292.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02187.JPG
24 of 25  — DSC02187.JPG
Miranda McCardle
DSC02212.JPG
25 of 25  — DSC02212.JPG
Miranda McCardle

