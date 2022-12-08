Summer Night City: Baldemar
Self described as “gunkpop”, Baldemar is a new brand of Indie rock with a touch of soul. From San Antonio, Texas. Summer Night City is made possible by TPR Music, Real Ale Brewing Company, 80/20 foundation, San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture, and the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.
Support for Summer Night City comes from our friends at Pinkerton's Barbeque and Legacy Park. Thank you to Sound City Productions and Soundcrane for all our audio and staging needs!
Thank you as well to Abraham Orsagh and Miranda McCardle for the videography and photography of the performance. V
Video produced by Noah Slavin and Rob Martinez.
