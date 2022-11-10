Veterans Day 2022: Things to do in San Antonio

JROTC Drill Team Competition: Saturday, Nov. 12, at 8 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Plaza in front of the Tobin Center, 100 Auditorium Circle.

2022 USMVPA Veterans Day Parade: The U.S. Military Veterans Parade Association is hosting a Veterans Parade in San Antonio beginning at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, at Avenue E and 4th Street. Full parade route map and details are available here .

Military Appreciation Day: The Alamo is hosting Military Appreciation Family Day on Friday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Alamo Plaza and Gardens will be filled with special activities, guest presenters, live music, exhibits and ceremonies. The opening ceremony will feature a wreath-laying by Lt. Gen. John R. Evans Jr., commanding general of U.S. Army North, Mayor Ron Nirenberg and County Judge Nelson Wolff, as well as a presentation of colors, music and remarks. Alamo Living History veteran volunteers will close the ceremony with a musket firing. Every service member will be given a commemorative Alamo “Thank you for your Service” pin and free audio tours. Military service organizations will set up booths within the Alamo grounds to connect directly with service members and their families.

U.S. Air Force Band of the West Concert: A free concert to salute veterans. 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Lila Cockrell Theatre, 200 E. Market St. Register at eventbrite.com

SA Veterans Day at Hemisfair: The second annual SA Veterans Day at Hemisfair presented by Endeavors will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12, from noon until 10:00 p.m. Join Military City USA in celebrating veterans with a free event at Hemisfair’s Yanaguana Garden to include live music, food, beverage, entertainment, and vendors.

La Vernia Veterans Day Celebration: A ceremony at the La Vernia Veterans Memorial in La Vernia City Park. Bring a chair and your favorite veterans and enjoy patriotic music by the County Line Community Band and refreshments courtesy of H.E.B. Admission is free.

Veterans Day Ceremony for Cibolo-Schertz-Selma: Hosted by the Military Affairs Committee and the Chamber, this community ceremony will feature a guest speaker and local performers, Nov. 11, at 9:00 a.m., Cibolo Veteran Memorial Park, 200 South Main Street.

Helotes Veterans Day Concert: The event will take place on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Helotes Fire Department. It features a live patriotic concert performed by the Helotes Area Community Band. It’s free to the public, and on-site accessible parking is complimentary.

National Museum of the Pacific War Veterans Day: The museum resumes its in-person Veterans Day Program in Fredericksburg, Texas, this year with a free program from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 11, in the Memorial Courtyard. Retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Oates will be the speaker.