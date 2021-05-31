© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Military & Veterans' Issues

Father Honors Son Lost To War By Planting Thousands Of Flags Each Year

Published May 31, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT
Operation Flags for Vets (Alex Ashlock/Here & Now)
Operation Flags for Vets (Alex Ashlock/Here & Now)

What started as a father’s labor of love for a son lost in war turned into an annual event that draws hundreds of people to a national cemetery on Cape Cod in Massachusetts. It also sparked a hit country song.

Here & Now‘s Alex Ashlock has an update on Operation Flags For Vets 10 years after it was started by Paul Monti, whose son Jared was killed in Afghanistan in 2006.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

