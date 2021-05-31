Father Honors Son Lost To War By Planting Thousands Of Flags Each Year

What started as a father’s labor of love for a son lost in war turned into an annual event that draws hundreds of people to a national cemetery on Cape Cod in Massachusetts. It also sparked a hit country song.

Here & Now‘s Alex Ashlock has an update on Operation Flags For Vets 10 years after it was started by Paul Monti, whose son Jared was killed in Afghanistan in 2006.

