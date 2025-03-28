Make Music Day 2025

Make Music Day in San Antonio is a vibrant and inclusive celebration of music held annually on June 21st, coinciding with the summer solstice. This free, city-wide event, coordinated by Texas Public Radio and the City of San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture, encourages musicians of all ages, skill levels, and genres to share their music in public spaces. Inspired by France's "Fête de la Musique," Make Music San Antonio transforms the city into a musical landscape, fostering community engagement and showcasing the diverse musical talent of San Antonio. This year, we are collaborating with the Musical Arts Center of San Antonio to provide hands on music education classes for musicians of all ages!

Make Music Day in San Antonio offers a diverse schedule of participatory musical events, starting with two 90-minute "Composition with Clarisa De la Garza" sessions at 10 am and 4 pm, inviting everyone to contribute to a world premiere of improvisational music. Throughout the day, attendees can join a community sing-along at 11:30 am, create instruments from everyday materials at 1 pm, play guitar in an ensemble performance of "Horse With No Name" at 2:30 pm, enjoy an open mic session from 4-6 pm, explore Foley sound effects for film at 5:30 pm, learn piano basics at 7 pm, and conclude the evening with karaoke hosted by Indoor Desert from 8:30 pm.

Event date: June 21st, 2025

Event time: 10:00am - 10:30pm

Schedule:

Composition with Clarissa De la Garza - 10:00am - 11:30am

Community Choir - 11:30am - 1:00pm

Instant Instruments: Make Music From Anything! - 1:00Pm - 2:30pm

Guitar Ensemble "A Horse With No Name" - 2:30pm - 4:00pm

Composition with Clarissa De la Garza - 4:00pm - 5:30pm

Outdoor Open Mic - 4:00pm - 6:00pm

Foley Fun - 5:30pm - 7:00pm

MACSA Piano Power Hour - 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Live band Karaoke with “Indoor Desert” - 8:30pm - 10:30pm