He got his start in journalism as a contributing writer at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), eventually becoming a news editor. In 2020, he was a digital news intern for Texas Public Radio, which included reporting multiple stories for air and the site and designing and managing data visualizations to track COVID-19 trends across the county. After his internship ended, he began freelancing with TPR and was a member of the New York Times Student Journalism Institute, where published a feature on how a family’s loss of a loved one to police violence changed them.

After graduating from UTSA in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in Sociology, Josh freelanced for the New York Times to cover the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde before interning with the engagement team of ProPublica, a national nonprofit investigative newsroom, where he worked on a number of investigative projects.

Josh plans to cover a number of areas as TPR’s Technology & Entrepreneurship Reporter, including labor, biomedical innovations, surveillance, crypto and businesses and technologies making people’s lives better.