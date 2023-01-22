50 years since Roe v. Wade: Looking back on what led to it and how it was overturned

Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision recognizing the constitutional right to abortion.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Mary Ziegler, University of California Davis law professor and author of the upcoming book “Roe: The History of a National Obsession” about the history of Roe v. Wade as well as the erosion that led up to last year’s overturning of the decision.

