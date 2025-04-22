Early voting for May 3 election begins. Today is also the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot.

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Tuesday is the first day of early voting in the May municipal election. It's also the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot.

Applications must be received by the Bexar County Elections Office by the end of the workday.

Individuals eligible to vote by mail include people 65 or older, individuals who are sick or disabled, and people traveling outside the county on Election Day and during early voting.

Download and print a mail ballot application at VoteTexas.gov.

On the ballot for San Antonio voters are each of the 10 city council district seats and the mayor’s office.

The open mayor’s seat is the highlight of the election, with 27 candidates vying to fill the role that Mayor Ron Nirenberg is vacating due to term limits.

The entire city council is also up for election, with no incumbent in four of the 10 district seats.

Following changes to the San Antonio City Charter last November, winners of council and mayoral elections this year will have four-year terms.

Most Bexar County races are on one ballot that can be found at any of the county’s voting sites.

But the Southwest ISD school board election is on a separate ballot only available at a handful of polling places.

Most Bexar County school districts partner with the City of San Antonio to conduct joint elections in May. But Southwest ISD trustees choose to partner with a small town on the outskirts of their district instead.

That lets them run for re-election on a separate ballot only available at polling sites of their choosing.

Southwest ISD’s early voting sites are McAuliffe Middle School and the district’s admin office. Those locations are not Bexar County early voting sites, so Southwest ISD voters who live in San Antonio will have to go to two different locations if they want to vote for both the school board and mayor and city council.

Early voting ends next Tuesday, April 29. Election Day is May 3.