Texas voters living outside the county where they are registered can cast a 'limited ballot'

Texas Public Radio | By Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio,
Joey Palacios
Published October 29, 2024 at 3:06 PM CDT
Sinisa Maric
/
Pixabay

For residents of Bexar County who are registered in another Texas county, they may still vote in Bexar — they just have to cast a limited ballot.

For example, Mia Ramirez is from Laredo, but she moved to San Antonio for college. She didn’t want to travel the three hours back home to vote, so she cast a limited ballot at the Bexar County Elections Office.

“My mom called and said that I could vote [with] the limited ballot," she explained, "So yeah, [the Bexar County election workers] were ... very helpful, kind of helping us go about the whole process.”

Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen explained how the limited ballot works: "We do have what's referred to as a limited ballot, and that is for our Texas voters that are registered in other counties in Texas, and if they've moved here in the last six months or whatever, and the last thing they didn't do was put their address here and change it on our records ... they're eligible to come here [to] only this site, and they walk in the front door, and we have staff there to help them."

She said voters must be registered in Texas and may only cast the limited ballot at the Bexar County Elections Office during early voting.

A limited ballot is not available during Election Day.

Voters using the limited ballot will not have all of the contests available to them. While they will see options for the presidential race and a statewide race like U.S. Senate, the ballot will not have local races on it.

Early voting ends on Friday at 8 p.m. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Government/Politics
Where, when and how to vote in the November 2024 election in San Antonio
TPR Staff
Early voting ends on Friday, Nov. 1. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
